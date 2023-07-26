Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons is as healthy as he's ever been.

The former Philadelphia 76ers man has endured a stop-start spell ever since the 2021 NBA Playoffs due to a number of injuries.

Despite hopes for a change of fortune with Brooklyn, he struggled to make an impact and only managed 42 regular season games averaging 26.3 minutes per game.

Simmons would later get ruled out of the rest of the season in February after a nerve impingement in his back, leading many to believe the Aussie's career in the NBA was all but over.

However, according to NBA writer Marc J. Spears, Simmons is doing extremely well health-wise and is in the final stage of preparation for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I talked to somebody close to [Ben Simmons],” Spears said (via ClutchPoints). “They would say, ‘I would say he's in the final stage of prep for the season and he has passed every benchmark and is as healthy as he has ever been since his last year in Philly.'”

But that's not all.

The Nets have big plans for Simmons as Spears revealed the organization's plan is for him to not only be their starting point guard, but to go back to the level that made him an All-Star.

“Brooklyn has been incredibly supportive and the plan is for him to be the Nets' point guard and primary ball handler this season,” Spears added. “The expectation is he will fully resume his career at the level he has prior to leaving Philadelphia.”

Simmons still has two years left on his deal and if he's injury-free and able to return to the confident version we all knew prior to the 2021 NBA Playoffs, that'll certainly be music to the ears of every Nets fan.