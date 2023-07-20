The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement featured several eye-opening wrinkles. One that has not been discussed pertains to Brooklyn Nets big man Ben Simmons.

The CBA came with “a previously undisclosed side letter” indicating Simmons received credit for a year of service for the 2021-22 season, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe. Simmons sat that entire season while holding out from the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to Brooklyn.

Years of service determine the value of minimum and maximum contracts, as well as other benefits. Simmons now has seven years of service counting 2021-22, but several teams aren't happy with the potential precedent of him receiving credit for a season he held out.

“Officials from several teams had argued Simmons should not receive credit for the 2021-22 season,” sources told Lowe.

Nets: Ben Simmons' situation

The NBA clarified that the letter and ruling apply only to Simmons and will not serve as a precedent for future cases. Brooklyn paid Simmons his entire salary for his time with the team during 2021-22, as he cited a back injury as his reason for not playing. The 76ers withheld over $20 million, claiming he breached his contract by not taking the floor while healthy.

Simmons, who cited mental health issues as his reason for not playing in Philadelphia, filed a grievance last offseason, which was settled with him receiving a portion of his salary from the 76ers.

Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy for a bulging disk last offseason before appearing in 42 games for Brooklyn in 2022-23. He struggled to resemble anything near his old form while battling knee, calf and back ailments, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. The three-time All-Star was forced out by a knee injury during the All-Star break and later shut down due to a nerve impingement in his back.

Ben Simmons has been progressing through a rehab program in Miami this offseason. He recently informed Basketball Australia he will not play in the FIBA World Cup in late August as he focuses on his recovery process, which Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said was a joint decision between Simmons and the Nets. Marks said Simmons has not yet played three on three or five on five.

The former number-one pick is Brooklyn's highest-paid player, with two years and $78 million remaining on his contract. If healthy this season, Simmons (26) will join a Nets core predominately in the same age range, with Mikal Bridges (26), Cam Johnson (27), Nic Claxton (24), and Spencer Dinwiddie (30) headlining the roster.