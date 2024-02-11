The Nets' Nic Claxton got busy on the rookie prodigy.

The Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs are far from title contenders this season, but the players on each team provided must-see theater on Saturday night as Victor Wembanyama went up against Nic Claxton. The result was a phenomenal highlight play that has fans talking on X and beyond in the realm of social media.

On Saturday, Claxton's skills shined through at the Barclays Center as he derailed the Wembanyama hype train for one brief, shining moment in the first half of play.

Claxton Goes Off on Wembanyama with Vicious Poster Dunk

Claxton is not known as the most explosive player in the history of the NBA but he looked like it vs. the French rookie phenom.

The play showed not only Claxton's versatility but reinforced recent evidence that Wembanyama's lack of size could cause him trouble long term at the highest level of basketball nationwide.

Nic Claxton attacks Victor Wembanyama for the EMPHATIC flush 😳pic.twitter.com/Dgbi0l3sYF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2024

Nets Jump Out to Big Lead vs. Spurs

The Nets led 60-48 at halftime in a game that could constitute Coach Jacque Vaughn's team's return to ten games under the .500 mark.

Claxton had eight points and four rebounds at halftime, outpacing ‘Wemby' on the stat sheet en route to a 12-point lead for the Nets at Barclays Center.

The Nets may not make the playoffs this season but it appears as if the scrappy bunch will do everything in their power to fight until the end of the season.

With the All-Star break days away, Claxton showed that heart, grit and toughness sometimes matter just as much as talent, and any night could belong to any particular team in the NBA.