The Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs are far from title contenders this season, but the players on each team provided must-see theater on Saturday night as Victor Wembanyama went up against Nic Claxton. The result was a phenomenal highlight play that has fans talking on X and beyond in the realm of social media.

Recently the Nets' biggest mistake from the 2024 trade deadline season was revealed. Former Net Royce O'Neal sent a heartfelt message to Brooklyn after his trade to the Suns.

On Saturday, Claxton's skills shined through at the Barclays Center as he derailed the Wembanyama hype train for one brief, shining moment in the first half of play.

Claxton Goes Off on Wembanyama with Vicious Poster Dunk

Claxton is not known as the most explosive player in the history of the NBA but he looked like it vs. the French rookie phenom.

The play showed not only Claxton's versatility but reinforced recent evidence that Wembanyama's lack of size could cause him trouble long term at the highest level of basketball nationwide.

Nets Jump Out to Big Lead vs. Spurs

The Nets led 60-48 at halftime in a game that could constitute Coach Jacque Vaughn's team's return to ten games under the .500 mark.

RECOMMENDED
D'Angelo Russell in Nets uniform looking deep in thought, Ben Simmons and Spencer Dinwiddie react to 2204 NBA trade deadline in background
Nets' biggest mistake at 2024 NBA trade deadline

Christopher Smith ·

Photo: Dorian Finney-Smith, Lonnie Walker both in Nets jerseys in action
Nets receiving much-needed reinforcements post trade-deadline

Erik Slater ·

Devin Vassell in middle of image with fire around him, Spurs and Magic logo, Gregg Popovich looking impressed, basketball court in background
Devin Vassell sets Spurs record in 2nd loss to start rodeo trip

Hector Ledesma ·

Claxton had eight points and four rebounds at halftime, outpacing ‘Wemby' on the stat sheet en route to a 12-point lead for the Nets at Barclays Center.

The Nets may not make the playoffs this season but it appears as if the scrappy bunch will do everything in their power to fight until the end of the season.

With the All-Star break days away, Claxton showed that heart, grit and toughness sometimes matter just as much as talent, and any night could belong to any particular team in the NBA.