Royce O'Neale says goodbye after being traded from Nets to Suns

The Brooklyn Nets were not ready to blow everything up at the NBA trade deadline, but they did make a couple of key moves that figure to have an impact on the rest of the season and multiple teams. That included parting with Royce O'Neale, whom they sent to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Although the veteran 3-and-D wing only spent about a year-and-a-half with the organization, he formed a strong connection with the Brooklyn fan base. Despite diminishing production this season, his effort was always appreciated. O'Neale is returning the favor by sending love to the city in his official farewell message.

“Thank you Brooklyn for the opportunity and embracing the kid…forever a special place in the journey,” he posted on Friday.

O'Neale was with the Utah Jazz for the first five years of his career before being traded to the Nets in June of 2022. He quickly fit in with the team and then adjusted when the front office shipped out both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season. Considering the 30-year-old is on an expiring contract, it made no sense for a 20-31 squad to keep him.

Brooklyn continues to re-supply their haul of assets by acquiring three second-round picks in the deal as it attempts to position itself for better days ahead. Royce O'Neale finds himself in a far more prosperous spot after joining the Suns. His lifetime 38.1 3-point shooting percentage gives Phoenix another reliable floor spacer and should make him a key bench piece the rest of the way.

Ideally, O'Neale will be embraced by the desert just as he was by the BK in his brief but memorable tenure with the Nets.