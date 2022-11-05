Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism saga

Another domino has fallen for Kyrie Irving after his recent support for an antisemitic film. Nike has cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star and will no longer release his new sneaker, the Kyrie 8.

Via Shams:

“Nike announces the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch his new Kyrie 8.”

The company released this statement after the decision:

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism…We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

The Kyrie 8s were expected to be launched later this month, but that won’t happen now. Kyrie Irving has been under serious scrutiny over the last week and after refusing to apologize for his support of the antisemitic film, the Nets suspended him for five games on Thursday. He did eventually say sorry, but many believe it wasn’t sincere.

This situation is extremely messy and Nike ending their relationship with Irving is just another brutal reality for the veteran, who is likely regretting those tweets.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, even came out and expressed his displeasure with Irving and says he’ll speak to the guard in the next week about his actions.

There were already reports recently that Nike was unlikely to sign Kyrie to a new sneaker extension after his current deal expires next year. Nevertheless, this is not the way he would’ve wanted things to end with the global giant.