The Brooklyn Nets are in desperate need of some warm bodies right now. Cam Thomas has been killing it for Brooklyn of late, but there’s no denying that this young man could use all the help he can get as soon as possible. Well, it looks like Spencer Dinwiddie is coming to the rescue.

Dinwiddie is now on his second spell with the Nets after he was sent back to Brooklyn as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Dinwiddie has now been removed from the injury report and all signs are pointing toward the notion that he will make his second debut for the Nets on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls.

Dinwiddie spent five years in Brooklyn during his first stint with the team. In August 2021, the 6-foot-5 combo guard was sent to the Washington Wizards as part of a five-team trade that saw Russell Westbrook make his move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Dinwiddie spent just six months in the capital before the Wizards shipped him off to the Mavs as part of the Kristaps Porzingis deal.

Spencer Dinwiddie had his best season as a pro during his first tenure with the Nets. This was during the 2019-20 campaign wherein he averaged 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith, who also moved to Brooklyn as part of the Kyrie deal, is also off the injury report. DFS is also expected to make his debut on Thursday, and it goes without saying that this is a welcome development for the shorthanded Nets as well.