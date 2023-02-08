Who needs Kyrie Irving when you have Cam Thomas? The Brooklyn Nets guard has been putting on an absolute clinic lately, showing that he’s a potent scorer who deserves every chance to be a key piece of Jacque Vaughn’s rotation. On Tuesday evening, the former LSU standout ended up making NBA history as well, becoming the youngest player ever to score 40+ points in three straight outings, surpassing Allen Iverson, who did so in five consecutive contests back in the day, but he was older.

On Wednesday morning, Thomas reacted to the record on Twitter:

Perhaps Thomas means he’s found a home in Brooklyn? The reality is this kid is a certified bucket-getter. First, it was 44 points in a comeback win over the Wizards last weekend. Then on Monday, he dropped 47 on the Los Angeles Clippers. Tuesday? 43 more points against the Phoenix Suns. While the last two didn’t result in victories, Cam Thomas is proving he is legit.

It’s also important to note that the last three games were his heaviest minutes of the campaign so far. He’s making the most out of his opportunities. Obviously, when KD comes back, the PG won’t have the same offensive load, but there is no doubt Thomas can be a very productive player, whether it be in the starting lineup or off the bench.

If the Nets were smart, they hold on to Cam Thomas because he’s already showing glimpses of star potential. Scoring 40+ points in a single NBA game is difficult, but to do it in three appearances in a row is just ridiculous. He is oozing with talent.

Thomas is him.