Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level.

Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie admitted that they may not be the best trade package the Nets could have gotten, but he made a point to emphasize they couldn’t have reeled in a better-looking duo than him and Dorian Finney-Smith.

“We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking. And the Nets needed some help in that department,” Dinwiddie said, per Brian Lewis of New York Post.

Now we wonder what Kevin Durant would say to that last part…

All jokes aside, though, Spencer Dinwiddie might be underselling himself and Dorian Finney-Smith a bit with his statement, not in terms of their looks (he might be exaggerating this) but rather to being not the best trade return for the Nets.

While Kyrie Irving is hard to replace, many fans and experts see the move as a great deal for Brooklyn. After all, they got a guard replacement in Dinwiddie who seems to be a better fit alongside KD, as well as a talented wing that addresses a major need for the franchise. They could really use someone like Doe Doe who can guard multiple positions.

As long as they do their jobs, it doesn’t seem like the Nets and their new teammates would have a problem with their overflowing confidence.