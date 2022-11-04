The conditions for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement from Nets suspension

The Brooklyn Nets made the astounding move on Thursday to suspend point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games, amid the anti-semitic scandal he has found himself embroiled in. It was apparently one thing for Irving to publicize or promote the anti-semitic film, but another thing entirely when after the fact, he refused to apologize for his actions.

As ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski point out, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

That forced Nets owner Joe Tsai’s hand.

Friday morning, Nets general manager Sean Marks revealed the conditions set upon Irving in order for him to rejoin the team. The team sent Irving’s agent an email containing all of the conditions.

“The conditions needed for Irving’s reinstatement included a public statement recognizing the film is antisemitic, an apology for supporting the film and the falsehoods within it, and training sessions on the dangers of hate speech, sources said. There would also need to be meetings with Brooklyn Jewish leaders,” Marks said.

Since Kyrie Irving was suspended, he fulfilled the first condition by announcing a public apology.

But the remaining conditions appear to be things that will require time. It seems unlikely that Irving will be playing for the Brooklyn Nets anytime soon. This has put a ton of pressure on the organization and on teammate Kevin Durant, who is now forced to answer questions about this matter.

The Nets are off to an awful 2-6 start. They have already fired their head coach, Steve Nash, with plans on hiring controversial Ime Udoka. The season is going off the rails quickly and Irving is once again at the center of it.