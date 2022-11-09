By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Brooklyn Nets, involved in tons of drama over the past few weeks, have finally decided to stray away from controversy. More than a week after mutually parting ways with former head coach Steve Nash, the Nets recently announced that they have elevated interim head coach Jacque Vaughn into the full-time role, eschewing disgraced Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka in the process.

Many fans were perplexed by the Nets’ interest in Udoka in the immediate aftermath of Nash’s departure, especially when they’re already dealing with the fallout of Kyrie Irving’s apparent support of an anti-Semitic documentary. The Celtics suspended Udoka for a year due to an illicit relationship with a lower-level staffer, and to make matters worse, the 45-year old coach reportedly used “crude language” in the process of doing so.

Thus, many urged the Nets brass, led by governor Joe Tsai, to hire a different candidate, as the Nets are the last team that needs an even greater PR crisis on their hands. So when the Nets opted to go for Jacque Vaughn, fans on Twitter realized that the much-maligned franchise is still listening to the pleas of its fans.

jacque vaughn news feels like a(n increasingly rare) W for public shaming — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) November 9, 2022

Probably saw all the backlash that the org. got over Kyrie stuff and said juice not worth squeeze on Ime right now — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) November 9, 2022

The Nets *allegedly* hiring Ime Udoka and then being talked out of it is the funny part.. not the guy they actually hired — Kev (@klew24) November 9, 2022

Fans on Twitter also poked fun at the fact that Jacque Vaughn’s “personal life” section on Wikipedia is short, which means that he has stayed away from off-court troubles, unlike Udoka.

Agreed, I have a bad feeling about the poetry he and Kyrie are going to collab on pic.twitter.com/WKchhcOtym — will (he/him) (@will_nets) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, some expressed concerns over Jacque Vaughn’s mental state, given how he has to be the one to navigate the Nets out of such a tough spot in the franchise’s history.

thoughts are with jacque vaughn during this most difficult time https://t.co/etMrn88Wet — Dan Favale (@danfavale) November 9, 2022

But if history is any indication, it doesn’t seem as if Vaughn is a lock to remain the Nets’ head coach until the end of the season. As Sean Highkin pointed out, the Sacramento Kings also reportedly elevated Tyrone Corbin into the full-time role after he was named the interim following Mike Malone’s firing back in 2014, only for Corbin to be fired a few months later in favor of George Karl.

Google Ty Corbin and Sacramento if you think this is over. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) November 9, 2022

Only time will tell if Vaughn proves to be the right man to helm the Nets’ sinking ship. For now, Nets fans will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief as their team makes the shrewd decision for now.