By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets were rumored to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach but faced serious backlash after he was suspended by the Boston Celtics for having an improper relationship with a female staffer. Well, it appears the organization has gone in a different direction. Jacque Vaughn, who has served as their interim boss since the Steve Nash firing, will be named the new HC.

Via Shams:

“The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their head coach.”

A lot of the NBA world was bashing the Nets for even considering Udoka, despite his past history with the franchise. He served as an assistant under Nash in 2020-21. This isn’t the first time that Vaughn has taken over for the Nets but he’s never been named the full-time head coach.

Vaughn was a lead assistant under Kenny Atkinson and stepped in as the interim boss for him midway through the 2019-20 season.

There is no questioning what Udoka could’ve brought to the table from a coaching standpoint. He led the Celtics to the NBA Finals as a rookie coach. But, there is a history of funny business off the court with Udoka and it’s something Brooklyn is smart to steer clear of.

The Nets are 2-2 since Nash’s departure and sit at 4-7 on the year. The Kyrie Irving drama is a huge thorn in their side right now and there are even doubts he’ll play for the team again. Kevin Durant is basically left to carry the load on his own and if Kyrie in fact doesn’t come back, it’s going to be a very rough campaign for Brooklyn.