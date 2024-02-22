Nevada travels to San Jose State, three weeks removed from winning by 30 points at home. San Jose State has won one game in their last ten. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Nevada-San Jose State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Nevada has climbed to fifth in the Mountain West thanks to five wins in their last six games. Nevada's kryptonite has been the University of New Mexico this season, as they've beaten the Wolfpack twice since January 28th. The Mountain West is a tightly contested conference, as seven teams are within two games of first place.
San Jose State isn't one of the teams fighting for first in the Mountain West. They've dropped to tenth in the conference after losing nine of the last ten games, plummeting their conference record to 2-12. Despite the losing record, the Spartans have some above-average players. Myron Amey Jr. averages 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. They have three other players averaging double-digit points: Alvaro Cardenas, Tibet Gorener, and Trey Anderson.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Nevada-San Jose State Odds
Nevada: -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -550
San Jose State: +9.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +400
Over: 140.5 (-110)
Under: 140.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: Fox Sports 1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win
Nevada outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game. They average 76.2 points per game, which is 109th in the country, but concede just 66.4. This mark is good enough for 41st in Division I, which gives them a +264 scoring differential. San Jose State ranks 261st, averaging 71.1 points per game while allowing 74.7. Their scoring defense is among the worst in the nation.
This season, one of Nevada's weaknesses is rebounding, grabbing 34.8 per game to rank 223rd. However, San Jose State is among the worst, recording 31.3, 348th in college basketball.
The Wolfpack are nearly flawless at home, boasting a 13-2 record. However, they haven't struggled on the road like most teams, earning a 5-3 record.
Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Nevada is a much better team than San Jose State, but the Spartans have the edge in three-point shooting. The Spartans hit 8.6 three-pointers per game, ranking them 64th in college basketball. They are also efficient from beyond the arc, hitting 35.2% of their shots. Three-point shooting is a struggle for Nevada, as they rank 297th in the country, hitting just 6.1 per game.
The three-point disparity didn't cause any issues in the teams' previous matchup, but if San Jose State can get hot from deep, they will keep this game closer.
Most of San Jose State's struggles come on the road, as they are 1-10 away from home. The Spartans' home record is an abysmal 6-7.
Final Nevada-San Jose State Prediction & Pick
The Wolfpack have dominated the Spartans over the past six years. Nevada has won eight of the last ten matchups and has covered the spread in four of the past five. Nevada bests San Jose State in nearly every statistical category, and recent form lends you to believe they can dominate this game like they did on February 2nd. Switching the venue from Nevada to San Jose State's home court shouldn't cause much disparity, as San Jose State isn't a great home team, and Nevada is good enough on the road.
The Spartans have won one game over their last ten, and their offense is a big reason why their against-the-spread record over the same span is 1-8-1. San Jose State has scored 65 or fewer points in six of the last eight games.
Final Nevada-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: Nevada -9.5 (-115)