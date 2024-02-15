It is a Mountain West showdown as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-San Diego State prediction and pick.

Two of the best in the Mountain West collide as New Mexico visits San Diego State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-San Diego State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

New Mexico comes into the game sitting at 20-5 on the year, while also 8-4 in confidence play, just one game back of Utah State in the Mountain West. They have won seven of their last ten games overall. Two of the losses came to UNLV. First, they lost on the road by ten, and then by three at home. The other loss was to Boise State, where they fell at home by eight. Last time out, they won a close game. Nevada was down ten at the half but would make a comeback. They would take the lead in the final minutes of the game, but New Mexico would end up winning 83-82.

Meanwhile, San Diego State came in at 19-6 on the year, while being tied in the conference standings with New Mexico. They have won three of their last four games but fell on the road by four points to Nevada. Both teams have already beaten Utah State this year, which is first in the conference. This is also the second time these two have faced off. In the first game, New Mexico used a 15-0 run in the first half to take the lead. They would hold onto that for the rest of the game as they won 88-70.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-San Diego State Odds

New Mexico: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +180

San Diego State: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico vs. San Diego State

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico comes into the game ranked 21st in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 39th in adjusted offense efficiency while sitting 25th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. New Mexico ranks tenth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 84th in effective field goal percentage. Jaelen House and Donovan Dent lead the way on offense this year. House comes in with 15.6 points per game this year but is hitting just 38.2 percent from the field this year.

Meanwhile, Dent comes in with 15.6 points per game this year, leading the team with 5.8 assists per game. He also is shooting 53.2 percent from the field this year. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is third on the team in scoring this year, coming in with 15.3 points per game on the season.

New Mexico is 31st in the nation in rebounds per game this year cutting 85th in offensive rebounding rates and 119th in defensive rebounding rates. JT Toppin leads the way this year. He comes in with 8.8 rebounds per game this year leading to his 12.4 points per game and 62.3 percent from the field. He is also averaging over 3.5 rebounds on the offensive end of the glass. Meanwhile, Nelly Junior Joseph is second on the team with 7.8 rebounds per game this year.

New Mexico is 140th in the nation in opponent points per game but sits 67th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Jalen House has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 2.5 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Tru Washington comes in with 18 steals per game this year. Further, three other players have over a steal per game. One of them is JT Toppin who also has 2.0 blocks per game this year.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State comes into the game sitting 20th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 47th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. They are 116th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 149th in the nation in effective field goal position this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in points per game this year. He comes in with 20.3 points per game this year while shooting 55.7 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Reese Waters and Micah Parrish. Waters comes into the game with 11.03 points per game this year, while Parrish comes in with 10.0 points per game. Further, Lamont Butler comes into the game leading the team in assists with 3.1 assists per game, while also having 9.4 points per game this year.

San Diego State comes into the game 109th in the nation in total rebounds per game this year. They are 92nd in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, but sit 140th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Jaedon LeDee leads the way in rebounds this year. He comes in with 8.5 rebounds per game this year. Further, 74 of his 203 rebounds come in on the offensive glass this year. Second on the team is Michah Parrish, who comes in with 4.2 rebounds per game.

San Diego State is 64th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 61st in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. LaMont Butler leads the way here, and he has 1.5 steals per game this year. Further, Micha Parrish, Jedon LeDee, and Darrion Trammell have one or more steals per game this year.

Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

This should be a very tight game between two evenly matched-teams. San Diego State is slightly better on defense, and New Mexico is slightly better on offense. The worry for New Mexico is their effectiveness in shooting the ball. They take a high volume of shots to get up so many points. San Diego State has a great defense, that can create extra missed opportunities the more shots they face. Still, New Mexico can keep it close because of the level of ability in the rebounding game. With that, expect the total to be driven up, and take the over.

Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: Over 152.5 (-110)