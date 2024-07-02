College Football 25's Dynasty Mode will feature the brand new 12 team college football playoff structure. Just like the game in real life, You'll witness the top 12 teams in the NCAAF duke it out for the National Championship. While College Football 25 will feature both Media and Coaches polls throughout the season, you must wait until November to see the CFP bracket. Without further ado, let's see how the 12 Team playoff structure works in College Football 25.

Will College Football 25 Have The 12 Team College Football Playoff Structure?

Yes, College Football 25 will feature the updated 12-team College Football playoff format. This means the top 12 ranked teams in the league will face each other in the playoffs as they fight for a spot in the National Championship.

To earn a spot in the playoffs, your team simply needs to keep winning games and earn a high-rank. However, not all 12-0 teams make the playoffs despite their undefeated record. This is where things like team and conference prestige come into play. If you're an undefeated team in the Big 10, that'll greatly influence your ability to make the playoffs.

However, if you're undefeated only because you play unranked teams, then your chances slim down. Whether you use a real or customized conference, who you play determines your ranking. So make sure you give yourself opportunities for a good challenge.

Furthermore, the new College Football playoff formats runs off the 5+7 model. Overall, the top five ranked conference champions automatically make the playoffs. However, the remaining seven earn their spot based off the final CFP ranking. In order to earn a first round bye in the CFP, you must be the fourth-best ranked team or higher.

This technically means FBS Independents like Notre Dame or Pac-12 Winners can never be seeded higher than 5th place. So if you decide to run with the Fighting Irish, expect your playoff campaign to run a little longer. However, the first round of games are at least played on the home team's campus.

Lastly, the Quarterfiinals and Semifinals take place during bowl games. Expect the type of bowl game to rotate annually just like in real life. Additionally, the game features 11 total locations for the College Football Playoff National Championship. For the first year, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta reps the first Championship.

The College Football playoffs represent the highest level of competition in the league. This new format began back in 2014, originally featuring just four teams in the beginning. However, that all changes this year, as the CFP has been expanded to 12 total teams.

34 Bowl Games Coming to College Football 25

College Football 25 features up to 34 different Bowl games. Furthermore, each bowl uses their real-world tie-ins to remain authentic. For example, the New Orleans R+L Carrier Bowl features teams from both the Sun Belt and Conference USA. Just like the playoff bracket, Bowl game projections begin unveiling in November.

Therefore keep checking your status throughout the season to see where your team is heading at the end of the year.

Overall, that includes all the information about the College Football playoff in College Football 25. We look forward to seeing this new format both virtually and in real life. And of course, wish your Dynasty the best of luck in trying to win it all come July 16th!

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.