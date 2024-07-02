The Indiana Pacers are signing James Wiseman to a two-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wiseman, 23, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft. After failing to establish himself with the Warriors, Wiseman was traded to the Detroit Pistons during the 2022-23 season. There, the young big man made the most of his minutes in the frontcourt behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

This past season with the Pistons, Wiseman was featured in a total of 63 games, averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 61.3 percent from the floor. In his career, Wiseman has averaged 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor.

The Pistons declined to tender Wiseman a $15.9 million qualifying offer last week, making him an unrestricted free agent who could sign with any other team in the league.

It became clear that the Pacers were likely going to target another big man in free agency after Jalen Smith elected to sign a three-year, $27 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. Now, the Pacers are going to get a great look at Wiseman, who still has the potential to possibly grow into a solid interior presence on both ends in Indiana.

The Pacers recently made the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2023-24 season, where they were swept by the eventual champion Boston Celtics. Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner have led the Pacers back to the top of the East, which is why there is a lot to like about this team heading into the offseason.

The best part about this team is that they are still fairly young. Turner and veteran guard TJ McConnell have nine years of playing experience, but Haliburton is the team's next most experienced player under contract. Head coach Rick Carlisle has rapidly turned Indiana into a real threat due to their fast-paced offense, and nobody should be overlooking the fact that this team made both the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA In-Season Tournament Finals.

Although he may not hold much of a role right away behind Turner, Wiseman provides the Pacers with extra depth. Smith is no longer around, and Isaiah Jackson has had his ups and downs throughout the early portion of his career. Based on how Wiseman performs in training camp and summer workouts, he could potentially become a key contributor, especially in pick-and-roll sets with Haliburton.

Out of all the teams Wiseman could have signed a deal with this offseason, the Pacers made the most sense for the young center.