The New Mexico Lobos take on the San Jose State Spartans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our New Mexico San Jose State prediction and pick. Find how to watch New Mexico San Jose State.

The New Mexico Lobos remember how last season unfolded. They were the last unbeaten team in college basketball in early January, but then the wheels came off in Mountain West play and they missed the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico lost 9 of 13 games, including a stretch of seven games in which they went 1-6, to crash out of the field. The Lobos are very intent on making sure that kind of collapse doesn't happen again, but they have to go out and prove they're better and that they have learned from last year. One thing which might get lost in last season's implosion is that New Mexico was 18-2, 5-2 in the Mountain West, before it nosedived. In other words, while they did struggle in Mountain West play, their downward spiral wasn't immediate in conference play. It happened after a few weeks.

Guess what? New Mexico is currently 16-3 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain West. The Lobos are pretty much at the same point in their 2024 season as they were in 2023 when they lost the plot. Making sure to win a game on the road at San Jose State — not a good team, but not an easy team to play against and certainly not a pushover — is exactly the kind of test New Mexico has to master if it wants to safely make the 2024 NCAA Tournament. This game will reveal a lot about the maturity of this team.

Here are the New Mexico-San Jose State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-San Jose State Odds

New Mexico Lobos: -8.5 (-110)

San Jose State Spartans: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How To Watch New Mexico vs San Jose State

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos are playing well. They have won each of their last three games by at least 13 points, and two of those wins are against likely NCAA Tournament teams, San Diego State and Utah State. The Lobos scored at least 85 points in each of those three games, getting the most from their offense and showing how potent and versatile they are. New Mexico, in its most recent game, an 85-66 win at Air Force, produced five double-figure scorers and got 25 points from J.T. Toppin. The presence of Toppin is the new ingredient on this team, compared to last year. Toppin gives New Mexico a third major weapon in addition to Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. The Lobos will be able to score whenever they need to against San Jose State because they have so many different ways of scoring.

Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread

The Spartans aren't an especially strong team, but they fight. They compete. Coach Tim Miles gets his players to play hard. San Jose State has battled Boise State, San Diego State, and other Mountain West teams this season, particularly at home. San Jose State does not make it easy for the best of the Mountain West to win in Silicon Valley. Winning outright is difficult for this team, but playing close games is something it is able to do fairly regularly. With a spread of 8.5 points, SJSU has a very good chance of covering.

Final New Mexico-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

New Mexico is playing so well that the natural inclination to pick SJSU against the spread will be challenged. Stay away and wait for a live-betting play.

