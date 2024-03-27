There was some buzz about New Mexico basketball coach Richard Pitino following in his father's footsteps and leaving for Louisville. However, Pitino will be staying with the Lobos and is not in the mix for the Cardinals job at this point.
College basketball insider Adam Zagoria of NJ Advance Media confirmed the news first reported by Burner Ball's Trilly Donovan. Card Chronicles' Mike Rutherford says Louisville never offered Pitino the job, which could mean they have another candidate in mind. But nothing has come to light just yet as the school searches for Kenny Payne's replacement after his disastrous tenure.
Former Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May was a hot candidate, but he spurned Louisville basketball for Michigan. Noise got louder about Pitino, whose dad Rick was fired by the Cardinals in 2017, but now he's out.