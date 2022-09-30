With a New Orleans Saints Week 4 game scheduled against the Minnesota Vikings, a lot of eyes will be on the Saints. Ahead of the Saints-Vikings game, we’ll be making our Saints Week 4 predictions.

New Orleans have started off the season 1-2 and are coming off a loss to the Carolina Panthers. They are taking on the Vikings, who had a comeback victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 to improve to 2-1.

It will be a challenging game for the Saints, as quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful to play while wide receiver Michael Thomas is out. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will likely start if Winston is out, and it will be a challenging weak for the Saints.

Playing in London is always an adjustment for NFL teams. It is exciting for fans, but players must adjust to playing in a different time zone, and neither team will have home-field advantage.

The Saints and Vikings will have a good matchup despite New Orleans’ injuries. With that said, let’s move on to our Saints Week 4 predictions.

3. Saints rushing attack goes for two plus touchdowns

Although Dalton is a capable quarterback, the Saints should lean on their rushing attack this season. Star running back Alvin Kamara is questionable with an injury, and his production would be severely missed.

However, even if Kamara misses the game, the Saints have a strong run game. Mark Ingram II is a capable back, even as a veteran, to lead the rushing attack. Minnesota’s defense struggled against the Lions, allowing 139 rushing yards on 35 carries for two touchdowns. Jamaal Williams operated most of the workload for Detroit as their second back, with D’Andre Swift dealing with an injury. This gives promise for Ingram II to have success even if Kamara misses the contest.

2. Saints’ defense forces multiple turnovers

New Orleans’ defense has been a solid unit once again and could contain the Vikings’ talented offense. Minnesota has an extremely talented offensive group with Justin Jefferson as the top receiver and Adam Thielen as their number two wideout.

They also have a top-tier running back with Dalvin Cook, who was nursing a shoulder injury but is good to go. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been inconsistent and has struggled at times with turnovers. That is where the New Orleans defense can take advantage and help the Saints slow down the explosive offense.

1. Chris Olave goes off for a big game

Rookie wideout Chris Olave had a fantastic performance in Week 3, going off for nine receptions for 147 yards. With their wide receiver one out in Thomas, it will be up to Olave to carry the load. It will be different, with Winston likely out, but he should still have a great game.

The Saints selected Olave in the first round of the draft, and he has been a dynamic playmaker for them.

Minnesota’s secondary does not have a lockdown corner to contain a top wideout, and Olave should be New Orleans’ top target. While the Saints are facing injuries, they still have a shot in this contest. It should be a close game in London, as both teams look to be contenders in the NFC.

A loss here for the Saints would be difficult to overcome as there are a plethora of teams in the playoff hunt. Fans should be excited as both teams will be fighting in an early season matchup.