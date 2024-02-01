Face your fears this weekend during your Netflix and Chill session.

Start the love month strong with a romantic-comedy series all about making love, or overcome your fears with the new Dreamworks animated film, both of which are coming this weekend. These two, along with all of the other new films, movies, series, and shows coming to Netflix this weekend, can all be found below.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend (February 2-4, 2024)

February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU – A Taiwanese romantic-comedy series Netflix original. Vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to talk frankly about sex. However, in real life, she finds the subject much more sensitive than when she tackles it in her videos as she struggles to find the right partner for her.



– A Taiwanese romantic-comedy series Netflix original. Vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to talk frankly about sex. However, in real life, she finds the subject much more sensitive than when she tackles it in her videos as she struggles to find the right partner for her. Orion and the Dark – A Netflix original animation from Dreamworks, that follows the journey of Orion, a young boy who is afraid of just almost everything.



– A Netflix original animation from Dreamworks, that follows the journey of Orion, a young boy who is afraid of just almost everything. Plus One

February 3

Ready Player One

February 4

Unfortunately, there aren't any new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this Sunday, February 4, 2024.

And that's all of our new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of February 2-4, 2024. For a complete picture of everything arriving on Netflix this month, check out our Netflix February 2024 Roundup.