Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Prince Harry is a member of the British royal family as the Duke of Sussex. Furthermore, he is considered to be the fifth in line of succession to the throne. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Prince Harry’s Net Worth in 2023.

Prince Harry’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $60 million

Prince Harry’s net worth in 2023 is $60 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Prince Harry, whose full name is Henry Charles Albert David, was born on September 15, 1984, in London, England, United Kingdom. He studied at Ludgrove School. Afterward, Prince Harry would attend Eton College. While earning his degree, Prince Harry also participated in the Combined Cadet Force. Prince Harry would also go on to train at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and at the Defence Helicopter Flying School.

After completing his education, Prince Harry would travel overseas. He first traveled to Queensland, Australia, where the prince worked as a jackaroo. Afterward, Prince Harry would go to Lesotho, where he served in the Mants’ ase Children’s Home, a place that houses kids who have contracted AIDS. Moreover, Prince Harry also served his military duties in Afghanistan as part of the Royal Air Force before retiring in 2015.

Aside from working these jobs, Prince Harry’s income hinged mainly on the trust fund initiated by his mother Princess Diana. Ever since Prince Harry reached 25 years old, he has been receiving $450,000 on an annual basis. When Princess Diana passed away, Prince Harry inherited about $17 million in assets including cash and jewelry. Furthermore, based on reports, Prince Harry also received a huge chunk of inheritance from the passing of Queen Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. The Queen Mother, Prince Harry’s great grandmother, left at least $17.9 million for her grandchildren.

Aside from inheritance, when he was still part of the royal family, Prince Harry also received at least $2 million in allowance from the Duchy of Cornwall, a real estate portfolio that can generate non-taxable income for the royal heirs.

However, ever since turning 30, Prince Harry would leave the royal family after marrying Suits star Meghan Markle. As a result, Prince Harry would be cut financially from the royal family’s lucrative portfolios. But despite getting cut off, Prince Harry has still found a way to make ends meet.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In fact, Prince Harry regarded Princess Diana’s inheritance as a last resort, despite worrying about making ends meet as a financially independent couple.

According to an interview with The News, Prince Harry confessed “The question of how to pay for a home and security kept Meg and me awake at nights. We could always spend some of my inheritance from Mummy, we said, but that felt like a last resort.”

However, due to Markle’s pregnancy, the royal couple was forced to use some of the money left by Prince Harry’s mother. Nevertheless, Prince Harry was grateful for his mother’s efforts.

In an interview with Insider, Prince Harry said “I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that we would not have been able to do this. Touching back on what you asked about what my mum would think of this, I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.”

After getting cut off by the royal family, Prince Harry and Markle would settle down their roots in the U.S. Furthermore, Prince Harry and Markle has become a married dynamic duo that gets paid highly. The royal couple would go on to start their podcast called Archewell Audio. For the podcast series, Spotify would pay the couple a whopping $25 million. Furthermore, Prince Harry and Markle would also star in the Netflix documentary called Harry & Meghan. For the documentary, both Prince Harry and Markle would receive an estimate of $150 million, as per Parade.

Aside from their successful ventures together, Prince Harry also gave a good account of himself after trying his hand as an author. Published in January 2023, Prince Harry would release the book called Spare. As the author of the book, Harry was reportedly paid around $20 million.

Although it’s been three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal household, tensions are still quite high. In fact, although Prince Harry attended his father’s much-awaited coronation. The Duke of Sussex kept his distance against his brother Prince William, as per Yahoo. Furthermore, Prince Harry went alone, as his wife Markle decided to go hiking instead with her friends, in lieu of attending King Charles III’s ceremony.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Prince Harry’s net worth in 2023?