May might be a little sad for Trekkies since Star Trek: Discovery will make its final bow next month on Paramount+.
However, no need to despair: there are two additions and an amazing new original series coming to the streaming platform in May.
Starting May 3, subscribers will be able to stream all 144 episodes of one of the best series in history, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series, which ran for seven seasons, is (try not to weep) 27 years old this year. The show starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers, the Slayer. She is the Chosen One, battling vampires, demons and other forces of darkness. She's also in high school — at least at the start of the series. In the last season, Buffy end up getting a job at the rebuilt Sunnydale High.
The '90s are back on Paramount+
Other cast members are Alyson Hannigan (Willow), Nicholas Brendon (Xander), Anthony Head (Giles), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), David Boreanaz (Angel), James Marsters (Spike), Emma Caulfield Ford (Anya) and Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn). Fun fact: country superstar Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer.
The show is famous for that one episode. If you're a millennial, you know what I'm talking about, the musical: Once More With Feeling. And the other one that's on the other end of the spectrum: the mostly dialogue-less Hush.
The other thing the show's famous for? One of the most definitive love triangles on screen: Angel-Buffy-Spike. In the late '90s and early aughts, anyone who watched the show has very strong opinions on why they were Team Angel vs. Team Spike.
In the end, she ends up with neither. However, the show also spawned a spinoff, Angel, which ran for five seasons. We may not have resolved the issue of who the Slayer ends up with, but we were gifted with the Angel-Spike reunion. Several Buffy cast members also appeared as guest stars in Angel, joining Boreanaz, Carpenter and Marsters.
On May 13, season one of one of the most iconic '90s series (or ever), The X-Files, will be available to stream. The 16-time Primetime Emmy-winning series follows the story of FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) as they try to solve the strange and unexplained mysteries. Mulder is a believer while Scully is a skeptic. Seasons two to 11 will be released every week after May 13 until all of the series 218 episodes are available on the platform.
Ryan Coogler is remounting the show and has received the original creator's, Chris Carter, blessing.
See Paramount+'s full schedule for May below:
May 2
- Star Trek: Discovery – Episode 6
May 3
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer Box set drop
- A Gentleman in Moscow Episode 6
May 7
- Celebrity Ex on the Beach Episode 9
May 9
- Star Trek: Discovery Episode 7
May 10
- A Gentleman in Moscow Episode 7
May 13
- The X-Files Season 1
May 14
- Celebrity Ex on the Beach Episode 10, all episodes now available
May 16
- Star Trek: Discovery Episode 8
May 17
- A Gentleman in Moscow Episode 8, full season now available
May 20
- The X-Files Season 2
May 21
- Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza
May 23
- Insomnia Episode 1 & 2
- Star Trek: Discovery Episode 9
May 24
- MK Ultra Exclusive film
May 27
- The X-Files Season 3
May 30
- Insomnia Episode 3
- Star Trek: Discovery Episode 10, full series now available