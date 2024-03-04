The creator of The X-Files, Chris Carter, gave Ryan Coogler his blessing to reboot the popular sci-fi series.
The Emmy-nominated creator had discussed it in a recent interview with The Wrap.
In the discussion, Carter chatted about not being involved with the new reboot. But still, it sounds like he'll be one of their biggest supporters.
Chris Carter discusses the new The X-Files reboot
When asked about his involvement, he said, “I wouldn't [be involved]. Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney owns the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me, not for my permission, but my blessing.”
He added in the interview that Coogler has “got some good ideas.” Beyond that, he couldn't talk about the reboot. Like a secret government file on UFOs, it's a bit under wraps.
Regarding whether he'd ever tackle a reboot himself, it sounds like he's open to it if two of the main stars from the original were involved.
Carter said, “Oh, if David [Duchovny] and Gillian [Anderson] wanted to do it again. Yeah, probably, then I would be inspired.”
Asked about the legacy of The X-Files, he said, “Wow. That's hard to say. People ask the reasons for its success and the answer I give to them is David and Gillian. If it weren't for that relationship and the actors who portrayed Mulder and Scully, the show would not have been the hit it became.”
The show's reboot was announced in March of 2023, and it's unknown when the release will be.
Regardless, Ryan Coogler has to feel out of this world having Chris Carter's blessing — whether it was needed or not.