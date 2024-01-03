The USS Discovery goes on a treasure hunt.

Star Trek: Discovery's fifth and final season's episode titles are out, Comicbook.com reported.

In December at CCXP, Paramount+ released a new clip from the show and announced that season five will premiere in April. The episode titles and writers are taken from the WGA directory. The listings also reveal that co-showrunner Michelle Paradise wrote Discovery's first episode and co-wrote the season and series finale.

By the end of the series, there will be 65 Star Trek: Discovery episodes stretched over five seasons. The show premiered in September 2017. The episode titles and writers are as follows:

Red Directive (Michelle Paradise) Under the Twin Moons (Alan McElroy) Jinaal (Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Wilkinson) Face the Strange (Sean Cochran) Mirrors (Johanna Lee & Carlos Cisco) Whistlespeak (Kenneth Lin & Brandon A. Schultz) Erigah (M. Raven Metzner) Labyrinths (Lauren Wilkinson & Eric J. Robbins) Lagrange Point (Sean Cochran & Ari Friedman) Life, Itself (Kyle Jarrow & Michelle Paradise)

While there aren't any obvious spoilers in the title, there may be a few subtle ones for the die-hard fans to spot.

Star Trek: Discovery and the Lagrange point

The WGA list doesn't include the directors for the episodes, but according to the entertainment website, Star Trek's number one, William Riker, played by Jonathan Frakes, directed the second-to-the-last episode, Lagrange Point. If that phrase is somehow familiar, you may have heard of it in the many Star Trek iterations.

According to NASA, it's named after the Italian-French mathematician Josephy-Louis Lagrange. In celestial mechanics, a Lagrange point is a position in space where objects that are sent there stay in place. At these points, the gravitational pull of two large objects or masses equals exactly the centripetal force necessary for a small object to move with them. These points in space can be used by spacecraft to reduce fuel consumption necessary to remain in that position.

We use two Lagrange points located between the Sun and Earth, L1, where the artificial satellite DSCOVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory) is. The other is L2, located on the same line but on the opposite side where the James Webb Space Telescope is.

Star Trek: Discovery returns to its adventure and exploration roots

Frakes also said that Star Trek: Discovery's producing director Olatunde Osunsanmi directed the season and series finale, Life, Itself. The show's final season will, according to the trailer and synopsis, focus more on the Starfleet's main directives: adventure and exploration. The synopsis states that the season “will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”

Michelle Yeoh will most likely not be returning to the show, but her character Philippa Georgiou will have her own spinoff movie, Star Trek: Section 31.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five will also feature Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll) as recurring guest stars.

Discovery's fifth season will premiere on Paramount+ in April, and its first four season are currently available for streaming.