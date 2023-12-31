Here is what Portland should look to do in the new year.

The Portland Trail Blazers have wrapped up 2023 with a record of 9-22.

By all accounts, they've managed to accomplish most of their goals for the early part of the season. The Blazers have given their young players extensive minutes, they've maximized their lottery odds, and they've remained relatively competitive in a significant number of their losses.

But despite the modified expectations of a rebuilding club, everything hasn't been perfect for Portland. As we flip the page to 2024, here some New Year's resolutions the Blazers need to make:

Defend the paint

This one is understandable, but still needs to improve. Points in the paint are usually generated in two main ways – offensive rebounding and perimeter penetration. The Blazers are a decent rebounding team, but the young guards have really struggled allowing players to get inside. It also seems like at least once per game, especially early in the season, an opponent off the ball was able to sneak away from his defender for an easy catch-and-dunk.

The Blazers currently ranked 28th in the NBA with more than 57 points in the paint allowed per game. While it's not realistic to shoot for the top defenses in the league, allowing a more pedestrian 45 points in the paint a night should be a realistic goal.

Keep Scoot off the leash

Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has started consistently flashing his unlimited potential over the last 10 games. In that span, he's averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3 rebounds, and shooting 43 percent from the 3-point line in 29 minutes per game.

After a brutal opening stretch to his career, compounded by an ankle injury, Scoot has shown that he's a quick study. He's picking his spots, adjusting tempo, and making the right pass.

But the Blazers have a logjam at the guard spots. Anfernee Simons has erupted this season as the team's best scorer while showing that he is able to run the point. Shaedon Sharpe needs his minutes and may be a hair undersized to play small forward for more than spot minutes. And then there's reigning 6th Man of the Year Malcom Brogdon, a steady presence that can play both guard positions as needed.

Clearly, there aren't enough minutes to go around for the Blazers' guards. While the team likes having Brogdon around to mentor Sharpe and Henderson, expect the Blazers to listen to offers for Brogdon near the deadline. Similar speculation has surrounded Jerami Grant, but it doesn't make sense for Portland to move ALL of their vets. But in Brogdon's case, he's a guy that can help virtually any contender while netting a decent return and clearing the runway for Henderson to continue his ascent.

Continue to develop bench synergy

The Blazers have started to see promising results with some of their various bench lineups of late. Part of this is born of necessity; Coach Chauncey Billups has had to shuffle lineups around due to injuries and foul trouble. Lately, the team has had success in short bursts with a lineup featuring reserves Jabari Walker, Duop Reath, Matisse Thybulle, Henderson, and one of Simons or Brogdon.

That group has had moment where they've found an extra gear, leading to buckets with their defense. Coach Billups said last week that the team sometimes forgets that “we're a defensive team first.” The Blazers need to resolve not to forget that fact in 2024. With Portland having such a young starting lineup, the bench is key when the starters inevitably show their inconsistency from time to time.

If the Blazers resolve to do these three things, 2024 could show glimpses of what this team could become in the very near future.