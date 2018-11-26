Colin Kaepernick’s grievance hearing could be set in February 2019 at the latest. It will be done in the city of Philadelphia. There is no exact schedule yet for the hearing, but it’ll push through, according to a report from Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports.

Kaepernick will finally be given the opportunity to explain his side of the case sometime in the near future.

Preliminary conversations about a potential settlement have gone nowhere, sources said, and the NFL and NFLPA are deep in discussions finalizing the specifics of Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance hearing against the league, multiple sources said.

The 31-year-old quarterback has not played for any team since December of 2016. He remains unsigned to this day despite posting decent numbers in five years with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick passed for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and only 30 interceptions.

In the grievance complain that he filed in October 2017, he alleged that NFL teams colluded against him. They did not want to sign him because of the protest actions that he had done before.

Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem in protest of the wrongdoings on African-Americans across the country in August 2016.

It created a huge backlash within the league, with several other players refusing to stand when the anthem was played to express their disapproval on what has been happening in the United States.

The former 49ers’ quarterback continues to work out on a daily basis hoping that one day he’ll be able to take the field once again. Kaepernick’s agents are trying hard to talk with NFL personnel to give him a try-out, but that opportunity hasn’t come yet for their client.