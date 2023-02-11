Brett Favre has made another enemy. The Hall of Fame quarterback went on a suing spree Friday, alleging that claims made against him in the midst of a Mississippi State welfare fraud case were defamatory. The accused include Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, Fox Sports pundit Shannon Sharpe and podcast host, analyst, former punter and occasional wrestler Pat McAfee.

McAfee did not allow the lawsuit to keep him from speaking his mind. He issued a NSFW response on his popular podcast, The Pat McAfee Show.

“We’re lucky to have a little bit of say in sports. We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be a part of the sports media world,” McAfee said. “And I guess whenever you get a little too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun.”

He explained how he was instructed by Favre’s lawyers to issue a public apology and take down all videos in which the show discussed Favre’s alleged misuse of welfare funds. McAfee declined and maintains that his platform and position required him to cover the news. He also claims to have used the word “allegedly’ when discussing the case.

Brett Favre is embroiled in his own lawsuit with the state of Mississippi. He is accused of misspending welfare funds for a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. His daughter had played for the program during the time in question. Favre denies the allegations and is going after those he feels have added gasoline to this fire.

There is clearly some bad blood between Favre and McAfee at the moment, and the only way to resolve it might be at WrestleMania.