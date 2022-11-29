Published November 29, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Brett Favre remains embattled in the scandal in which he is accused of siphoning Mississippi welfare funds for his own personal gain. The former NFL quarterback has admitted to no wrongdoing on his part and is looking to get out of the legal mess he got himself into.

According to Anthony Olivieri of ESPN, Favre’s legal representation has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, in which he is one of 38 defendants. Eric Herschmann, Brett Favre’s lawyer, wrote via email to ESPN that the lawsuit “is nothing more than a baseless attempt to blame Brett Favre for its own failure to oversee the welfare funds placed in its trust. Mr. Favre never had any control over how Mississippi spent its welfare funds. He never made any misrepresentations to anyone.”

Brett Favre is under scrutiny for taking money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. He was also paid $1.1 million to give speeches but never actually gave them, according to the civil lawsuit he was named in. In a 2019 conversation with then-Governor Phil Bryant, Favre was made aware of the legal ramifications that would come in the event of misusage of the funds but pushed on anyway.

After the news of the scandal became a national story, Brett Favre claimed that he was “unjustly smeared” in the media. He has not yet been charged with a crime.