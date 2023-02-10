Brett Favre gained a lot of attention recently due to his involvement in a massive fraud scandal in Mississippi, his home state. The former Green Bay Packers star QB was reportedly in the embezzlement of funds meant for the welfare section of the state. Naturally, this gained media attention, with many sports talk shows taking digs at Favre. Recently, though, Brett Favre hit back at two former NFL stars-turned-personalities in Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, suing them for defamation, per ESPN’s reporting.

“Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who remains embroiled in the largest welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi state history, filed three separate defamation lawsuits Thursday against state auditor Shad White as well as national sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee.”

Brett Favre’s lawsuit points at two separate incidents where Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee referenced his alleged fraud. On one segment of “Undisputed”, Sharpe slammed Favre, saying that he’s a “sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low” who “stole money from people that really needed that money.” On the other hand, McAfee’s comments regarding Favre involved calling the former QB a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi”.

Favre is being accused of being involved in a welfare fraud scandal that sent funds to parties he is directly involved him. Text messages heavily implicate the former NFL star of being complicit in this scandal. Favre’s camp continues to maintain his innocence, as evidenced by this lawsuit. As of the time of writing, Favre’s camp has not commented further on this lawsuit.