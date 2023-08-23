The season is upon us, and there is hope in the Bayou. It's time to look at some New Orleans Saints betting specials for the 2023 season and to check out how they will do in several categories.

The Saints will start the season with plenty of anticipation. Here are some betting specials for the 2023 season and how we believe they will do.

Here are the New Orleans Saints Betting Specials NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Betting Specials: New Orleans Saints Betting Specials

Cameron Jordan To Record 10+ Sacks in the Regular Season: +200

New Orleans Saints to beat Atlanta Falcons On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +220

New Orleans Saints to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +220

Derek Carr To throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +390

Alvin Kamara To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +550

New Orleans Saints To Reach NFC Championship Game: +600

Chris Olave To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +600

Can Jordan Get 10 Sacks?

Cameron Jordan has had an incredible career. The All-Pro defensive end was drafted in 2011. Initially, his career started slow. But it picked up in the 2012 season when he generated eight sacks. Then, he got 12.5 in 2013 and 7.5 in 2014. Jordan had 10 sacks in 2015 and 7.5 in 2016. Next, he piled 13 sacks in 2017 and 12 in 2018 before hitting a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2019. Jordan reverted back to 7.5 sacks in 2020 before getting 12.5 in 2021. Finally, he reverted back down to 8.5 last season.

The trend could see him get over 10 sacks again. However, he is 34 years old and there is always a possibility of a decline. But Jordan has not truly shown signs of a decline yet. Thus, he could hit 10 again. The Saints believe he will continue to excel as they inked Jordan to an extension recently.

Can The Saints Sweep the Falcons Again?

The Saints swept the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 after beating them 27-26 in the Week 1 showdown in Atlanta and 21-18 in a game at the Superdome later in the year. Amazingly, they have swept the Falcons three times over five seasons. The Saints also have 11 sweeps in 23 seasons. Moreover, they have not lost a game in Atlanta since 2017.

It will be tougher for the Saints to sweep the Falcons this season because there is more talent in Atlanta. Additionally, they have not swept the Falcons in back-to-back seasons since 2007. Expect more resistance from the Falcons.

Will Saints Get a Touchdown in Every Game?

The Saints covered the spread in this category for every game except for one. Unfortunately, they suffered a 13-0 shutout loss to the San Francisco 49ers that ruined their chances of getting a touchdown in every game. The New England Patriots represent the toughest test in a schedule that is very favorable this season.

Can Carr Reach 30 Touchdowns?

Derek Carr has been in the NFL since 2014. However, he has only hit 30 touchdowns one time, and it happened in his second season in the league. But he has been close. Ultimately, he had 28 touchdowns in 2016 and 27 in 2020. But he has otherwise thrown below 25 touchdowns in every other season. Furthermore, the Las Vegas Raiders gave him weapons to throw to, so that was never an issue.

Will Kamara Get 10 Touchdowns?

Kamara has seen his career plummet over the past two seasons. Amazingly, he had 14 touchdowns in 2018 and 16 in 2020. But he has had six combined scores over two forgettable seasons. Remember, he is serving a suspension for the first three games of the season. Kamara would have to have a heroic few games to reach 10 touchdowns.

Will the Saints Reach NFC Championship Game?

The Saints last made the NFC Championship Game in 2018. Thus, do not expect them to make it to the Conference Championship unless everything goes right. It would require their defense to become elite. Also, they would need Carr to have a great season with Kamara rebounding. But they also would need to discover at least one more weapon in the offense.

Can Olave Get 10 Touchdowns?

Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards with four touchdowns. Now, he will have a better quarterback throwing him the ball. Olave was a first-round pick and has the potential to go off. Moreover, he can do what Davante Adams did last season. Adams had 14 touchdowns with Carr passing to him. Now, Olave hopes to replicate that feat and lead the Saints in scoring. Michael Thomas is still on the team. Yet, there are no other receivers that can threaten Olave for targets.

Final Saints Betting Specials

The Saints will not likely sweep the Falcons. Also, Jordan is 34, and that worries me. I do see them scoring in every game and truly believe Olave can rise to new heights this season.

Final Saints Betting Specials: New Orleans Saints to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +220 and Chris Olave To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +600