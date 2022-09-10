NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Southern California to face off with their division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in an opening-week thriller at Sofi Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Raiders went 10-7 in 2021, making the playoffs before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the wildcard round. They return with a new top receiver in Davante Adams and hope to return to the postseason. The Chargers finished 9-8, losing out on the playoffs after losing in the final week against these Raiders.

Las Vegas brings back quarterback Derek Carr, who will now have one of his old friends to throw to. Additionally, the Raiders hired a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, who gets his second chance at being a head coach. The Chargers made a significant move in the offseason, acquiring Khalil Mack. They must create a strong season and make the playoffs in a loaded division.

The Chargers defeated the Raiders at home last season but had lost the previous two in front of their fans. Conversely, they are 6-4 in the previous 10 games against the Raiders. The teams split the series last year, with each winning at home.

Here are the Raiders-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Chargers Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: +3.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 52.5 (-106)

Under: 52.5 (-114)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders have a loaded offense with an elite wide receiver, a stud tight end, and a solid running back. However, it has not always translated well. Josh Jacobs rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown in the win that sent the Raiders to the playoffs. Additionally, Hunter Renfrow caught four passes for 13 yards, with two resulting in touchdowns.

Carr played inconsistently in the win but did just enough to get them the victory. He went 20 for 36 with 186 yards and two touchdowns. This week, the Raiders will look for him to do more. Darren Waller must produce. Last year, he had an up-and-down campaign and must showcase what he can do.

Ball control will be essential. In the win, the Raiders controlled the ball for just under 39 minutes. Las Vegas accomplished this by moving the chains and keeping quarterback Justin Herbert off the field. Also, the Raiders must avoid turnovers and penalties. They did a solid job of accomplishing both in the win last year. Moreover, Las Vegas converted 8 of 17 attempts on third down and succeeded in their only fourth down attempt.

Las Vegas will have its hands full with the various weapons that Las Angeles possesses. In addition to Herbert, they also have Austin Ekeler running the ball. The Chargers also have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams catching passes. However, the Raiders struggled with covering the tight end in either game. Jared Cook is gone, but now Gerald Everett gets his chance.

The defense has to do a better job of containing the middle of the field, as tight ends destroyed them last season. The Raiders will cover the spread if Jacobs rushes well and keeps the Chargers off the field. Carr must protect the ball, and the Raiders must avoid penalties and turnovers.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

Herbert went 34 for 64 with 383 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the season-ending loss to the Raiders. As great as Herbert is, the Chargers must find balance. Ekeler rushed for 117 yards at a 7.8 yards-per-carry rate with a touchdown in the win against the Raiders. However, he rushed for only 64 yards at a modest 4.0 yards-per-carry rate in the loss. The Chargers must run the ball better and avoid mistakes.

They lost the penalty battle in the year-ending loss but tied in the win. Regardless, they combined for 17 penalties over two games. Their third-down efficiency rate was putrid. Los Angeles went 4 for 13 on third downs and 2 for 3 on fourth down conversions.

Williams excelled in the only game he played against the Raiders last year, going off for nine catches on 119 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Allen produced modest numbers, making seven catches for 36 yards in the win and six for 52 yards in the loss.

The defense must stop Jacobs and prevent Waller or Adams from hurting them. Also, they must win the battle in the trenches, freeing Mack and Joey Bosa to run loose.

The Chargers will cover the spread if they find more balance offensively, preventing Herbert from chucking the ball 64 times. Likewise, the defense must prevent the Raiders from controlling the tempo.

Final Raiders-Chargers Prediction & Pick

The Chargers typically struggle on opening weekend, and the teams match up so well that it looks like that may be the case again. Two of the previous three games between these two have resulted in a three-point game. Additionally, the Raiders have covered the spread in 50 percent of the past six games in Los Angeles. Expect this AFC West showdown to go down to the wire.

Final Raiders-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Raiders: +3.5 (-110)