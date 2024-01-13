Super Wild Card weekend in the NFL! Regarded by many fans as the best of all season. Keep reading for the top NFL Wild Card picks ...

This weekend is Super Wild Card weekend in the NFL, regarded by many fans as the best of all season. Keep reading for the top NFL Wild Card picks for this weekend.

There will be six games, and all of them are expected to be competitive. We will see many styles of play and a variety of weather conditions.

Games will range from shootouts between high-powered offenses in Dallas to defensive slugfests in blizzard conditions in Buffalo. The Saturday night game in Kansas City is a complete wildcard featuring two of the most explosive offenses in football and temperatures at kickoff are projected to be among the coldest in NFL history.

Browns: -2.5 (-104), -132 moneyline

Texans: +2.5 (-118), +112 moneyline

The books have this game wrong. The Browns are currently slight favorites over the Texans on the road, but Houston is a team on the rise and should be slightly favored.

It is understandable why the books are bearish on the Texans. Houston has charitably been a below-average team for many years, and this is in spite of having players such as Deshaun Watson and JJ Watt.

Change is coming in Houston, however. Rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has reinvigorated the franchise and he has elevated the receiving core around him. Tank Dell and Nico Collins are demonstrating massive potential and Stroud is frequently able to find them down the field for big gains.

An underappreciated element of Stroud‘s game is his ability to hit his receivers perfectly in stride. This is important because it allows his receivers to catch the ball in position to make a football move. This makes it significantly easier for them to leverage their athleticism, agility and speed to get away from defenders and gain additional yardage after the catch.

This can turn average plays into big plays and big plays into touchdowns.

The Browns do have one of the best defenses in football, but I am confident Stroud will continue his growth and pass the test this weekend.

NFL Wild Card Pick: Texans moneyline (+112)

Packers: +7 (-110), +265 moneyline

Cowboys: -7 (-110), -330 moneyline

The Dallas Cowboys are elite offensively. Their problem has been consistency, but when the Cowboys play at home, they are arguably the best team in football. Dallas has blown out several teams and averages slightly over 35 points per game at home. They will have a favorable matchup this weekend against a below-average Packers defense.

The Cowboys' defense is average to slightly above average, but Green Bay has an elite young quarterback in Jordan Love, who looks like he is taking the next step toward being a franchise quarterback. Love has the talent and the mentality to show up in the big situations and keep his team in the game.

Based on the projected total for this game, if Dallas scores slightly below their season average for points at home, the Packers will only need to score roughly 15 points to exceed the over.

This should be a fairly easy task for Love and the Packers offense.

NFL Wild Card Picks: Over 50.5 total points, Cowboys -7 (-110)

Steelers: +9.5 (-110), +385 moneyline

Bills: -9.5 (-110), -500 moneyline

This game is going to be played in the worst of conditions. There is expected to be a blizzard in Buffalo this weekend, with more than a foot of snow and winds of up to 65 miles per hour. These conditions will make it borderline impossible for either team to throw the ball effectively through the air. This is important to bettors for two reasons. First, it will undoubtedly make this game a low-scoring affair. A final score in the 14-10 range or even 10-7 range would be far from a surprise.

Second, it will force both teams to rely heavily on the respective ground attacks in order to control the time of possession and ultimately win this football game.

This will benefit the Steelers, who arguably have a better running game.

The Bills have a much better overall team, and their offense is among the league's best, but this is heavily skewed in favor of their passing game. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominate opposing defenses, but due to the weather that will not be the case this weekend.

The Bills offensive line is good and James Cook is an elite running back, but the Steelers have the edge when it comes to running the football. Pittsburgh is even better when it comes to running the football in the miserable kind of weather conditions in which this game will be played.

James Cook is an explosive agility back who makes his money juking and avoiding would-be tacklers to make explosive plays down the field. Meanwhile, the Steelers' running backs are much more suited to dominate in a physical type of game.

For Najee Harris, the bread-and-butter of his game is getting downhill, building up a head of steam, and using his momentum and physicality to run directly through defenders.

The weather conditions for this game favor the style of offense the Steelers like to play, which will likely lead to two outcomes. The first is that this will be an extremely low-scoring game. It wouldn’t be shocking to see 14 points be enough to come away with a victory.

The second likely outcome is that the Steelers will cover the spread. A low-scoring game in bad weather is a recipe for a physical team that is an underdog to cover a large spread, and these conditions fit that bill to perfection. At +385, a small wager on the Steelers to win outright isn’t a bad bet either.

NFL Wild Card Picks: Steelers +9.5 (-110), Under 33.5 total points (-105)