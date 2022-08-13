After the two storied franchises had their fair share of scuffles during a joint practice yesterday, all eyes will be on this matchup as the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Mile High City to go up against the Denver Broncos. It is that time to take an exclusive look at our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cowboys-Broncos prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Benefitting from a weak NFC East, the Cowboys enter 2022 as defending division champions but by no means could use some improvement on both sides of the ball. Without a doubt, Dallas has playmakers that can wreak havoc in the NFC, but Head coach Mike McCarthy returns for his third season trying to get “America’s Team” back on the map by winning meaningful postseason games. Since Dallas last won the Super Bowl in 1995, the Cowboys have only won four playoff games.

After one of the biggest trades in NFL history, Russell Wilson has sparked more excitement in Broncos Country than any other of the previous six seasons combined did. With an offense-oriented approach led by first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, is this finally the year that Denver returns to glory?

Here are the Cowboys-Broncos NFL preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Cowboys-Broncos Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +5 (-110)

Denver Broncos: -5 (-110)

Over: 33.5 (-115)

Under: 33.5 (-105)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

Over the years, the Cowboys have proved that they are a team that is just good enough to get beat. Usually, one of the favorites to come out on top in the NFC East, Dallas has more often than not faltered come playoff time to teams that are far more battle-tested and that include a championship pedigree. In fact, most of the young standouts on this Dallas squad were still in pampers when the Cowboys last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. What can the Cowboys do differently this season that won’t end in a disappointing fashion?

To begin, Dallas seemed to be on the right track after posting a 12-5 record in 2021 before they were stopped in their tracks at home by the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card. While it was disheartening, to say the least, the Cowboys also parted ways with DE Randy Gregory, WR Amari Cooper, and OT La’El Collins. In return, Dallas replaced end rusher, Dante Fowler, to replace Gregory while they also selected a tackle in the first round of the draft in Tyler Smith, a promising lineman out of Tulsa.

Not to mention, but Dallas also acquired an up-and-coming star out of South Alabama in wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who amassed nearly 1,500 receiving yards a year ago in college. Even with the offseason departures, expect some of these rookie newcomers to shine bright in the thin air of Colorado.

The Cowboys have already stated that they are planning to rest the entire first-team offense in this one, so it will be up to backup Cooper Rush to try to generate some points. With some opportunistic play in all phases, the Cowboys will have a tremendous chance to cover the spread.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos were in quarterback purgatory over the course of the last six seasons, as 12 different players had been named starting QB since Denver’s magical Super Bowl run in 2015. Seemingly in every season since then, the Broncos have possessed the talent on the roster to be competitive but lacked a quarterback that could get them over the hump. Oh, how the tables have turned. Seemingly overnight, the Broncos were transformed from pretenders to contenders.

Underlining the massive news of Russ coming to town has been the slight revamp of the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind, that the Broncos ranked in the top ten in total defense and were considered one of the better defensive units in the game. With the Broncos snatching Gregory from the Cowboys and the addition of corner K’Waun Williams to lock down nickel coverage, it isn’t too crazy to think that Denver’s defense could be even better in 2022.

Even with starters being absent, it will be vital for Denver to find their identity on offense regardless of which players will be taking first-team reps against the Cowboys. Journeyman Josh Johnson and even Brett Rypien have seen plenty of playing time over the years, so Denver shouldn’t be in too bad of hands in an attempt to cover the spread.

One name to be on the lookout for in this contest will be the electrifying fifth-round pick Montrell Washington. Selected by the Broncos to be their kickoff/punt returner, the Samford product has turned some heads in camp with his receiving abilities and should get a healthy dosage of playing time on Saturday.

Final Cowboys-Broncos Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams’ rosters should be fairly even when McCarthy and Hackett decide to unload their roster out onto the field. However, Denver should have the slight advantage in this one thanks to the altitude possibly fatiguing Dallas in the late stages of the ballgame. Not to mention, but the Cowboys are 2-9 in their previous eleven preseason games.

Final Cowboys-Broncos Prediction & Pick: Broncos -5 (-110)