With the Minnesota Vikings not living up to expectations, trade rumors have begun to swirl around quarterback Kirk Cousins. However, if the Vikings do actually deal Cousins, the Cleveland Browns aren't viewed as a serious landing spot.

The Browns are currently 3-3 on the season after a shocking upset over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. They pulled off the win despite an injury to Deshaun Watson. But regardless of Watson's injury, the Browns are not looking to make a trade for Cousins, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Watson is battling through a shoulder injury that has kept him out of Cleveland's last two contests. There has been mixed messages on his potential return with a range from Week 7 to a multi-week absence. Overall though, Watson's return is still shrouded in mystery.

During Watson's absence, the Browns have turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker. Walker started the win over the 49ers, throwing for 192 scoreless yards with two interceptions.

The Browns have proven that they can win a football game without great quarterback play. However, some fans are keen to wonder what Cleveland would look like if they had a true QB1 under center. If the Vikings – who are 2-4 on the season – made Cousins available, a path to the Browns makes sense.

However, Cleveland seems more likely to wait for Deshaun Watson to make his full recovery. They already traded plenty of draft capital to the Houston Texans to land Watson. Even though he's dealing with an injury, the Browns either can't afford or simply don't want to make a trade for another big-name QB in Kirk Cousins.