The Cleveland Browns became just the first team in the 2023 NFL regular season to take down the San Francisco 49ers. As if that was not shocking enough, Cleveland pulled off that feat despite a starting quarterback who had just been elevated from the practice squad a day prior to the meeting in Santa Clara.

With Deshaun Watson ruled out due to an upper-body issue, the Browns called on PJ Walker to start for the team against the mighty Niners squad on the road. While Walker did not exactly have a scintillating performance, he still earned the respect of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“He’s a fighter,” Stefanski said of Walker after the game (h/t Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com).

Walker passed for 192 yards on 18-for-34 completions against San Francisco. He was not able to find anyone for a touchdown and also got intercepted twice, but his play did not ultimately get in the way of the Browns collecting the team's third victory of the season. Walker could have likely been better had he been called up earlier, but he still deserves the respect he's getting over the way he handled himself under center overall opposite a scary defense like that of the Niners'.

Will PJ Walker start for the Browns in Week 7 against the Colts?

Watson was sidelined in Week 6 due to a rotator cuff contusion, and his status for Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts remains up in the air. If Watson can't give it a go in the next game, Walker would likely earn another start over rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.