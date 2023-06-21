After winning another Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to replicate their success in 2023. As they try to run it back, the Chiefs are considering one of their key defenders from last year's run.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap remains a free agent late in free agency. He says he is waiting for the right opportunity. However, Dunlap also admitted that the Chiefs have remained interested and that a reunion could come to fruition, via Jeff Fedotin of Forbes.

“I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs said,” Dunlap said. “The Chiefs haven't ruled that out, but currently it's a waiting game.”

Dunlap came to Kansas City on a one-year deal prior to the 2022 season. He went on to appear in all 17 games for the Chiefs, starting two. Dunlap made 39 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and four sacks. The team eventually went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have now lost defensive Frank Clark to the Denver Broncos. While maybe not as explosive as Clark, Dunlap is familiar to Kansas City's defense. If the team is truly interested in Dunlap, the DE would want to help lead KC back to the title.

Carlos Dunlap has made two Pro Bowls in his NFL career. Over 197 games, he has racked up 578 tackles, 267 quarterback hits and 100 sacks. After 12 seasons in the league, Dunlap finally won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs in Year 13. He wouldn't mind reliving those memories one more time.