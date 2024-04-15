While the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of a Super Bowl title, Rashee Rice's offseason has been filled with nothing but controversy. Head coach Andy Reid was the latest to weigh in on the situation on the heels of Rice being dealt a $1 million lawsuit.
The Chiefs began their offseason program on Monday, with players taking part in virtual meetings. With Rice taking part in those calls, Reid is leaving any legal problems the wide receiver is dealing with up to the proper authorities, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
“I'm leaving that, like we've done for most of these, for the law enforcement part to take place and then we will go from there.”
Rice was involved in a hit and run accident in March that left four other vehicles damaged and numerous injuries. He was ultimately issued an arrest warrant for six counts of collision involving injury and one count each of aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily harm. Rice turned himself into the police and was released on bail.
The wide receiver is waiting to see what kind of punishment he faces from the legal system. Once that is in place, the Chiefs and NFL will have a better idea on how to handle their respective situations. Regardless, Rice has a worrying storm cloud hovering over his head as Kansas City begins their 2024 preparations.
Rashee Rice hit with $1 million lawsuit
Alongside his legal, NFL and Chiefs problems, Rashee Rice has now been sued for $1 million in a Texas court by two of the people involved in the crash, via Fox 4 News. Irina Gromova and Edvard Petrovskiy, the plaintiffs in the case, are claiming serious bodily harm including trauma to the brain, face lacerations and internal bleeding among other medical problems.
Both plaintiffs were reportedly wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. They are seeking a trial by jury in the case. No one else involved in the crash has drafted a lawsuit, let alone a statement.
Rice and fellow driver Theodore Knox were seeing fleeing from the scene at the time of the accident. The Chiefs WR hit speeds as high as 119 miles per hour. As much as Rice wants to prepare for the season, his legal issues won't be going away anytime soon.
Andy Reid isn't trying to minimize that. He understands what Rice has been charged with. But until a legal ruling is made, his hands are tied in terms of long-term discipline. For now, the wide receiver has been involved in the very beginning of the offseason program.
That could change once players are practicing in person. Perhaps Rice's legal affairs keep him away from the field. Maybe the NFL, team or state of Texas will have a ruling, clearly defining Rice's punishment by then. The point is is that Reid doesn't have all the answers now. As the police try to find them, Reid is trying to focus on football.