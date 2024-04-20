The Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for a wide receiver to enhance their offensive lineup in 2024. Given their position as reigning Super Bowl champions, many suggest they should capitalize on their first-round pick to secure an elite wideout from this year’s strong draft class. Sure, General Manager Brett Veach’s plans remain under wraps. However, the expectations are high for the Chiefs’ top pick to deliver significant results right from their rookie season. Veach has a wealth of choices at his disposal, and with their status as consecutive Super Bowl victors, Kansas City stands out as an attractive destination for any top prospect. This is particularly true for wide receivers who would thrive alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 season was somewhat underwhelming for Chiefs fans accustomed to the high-flying antics of the Patrick Mahomes era. This year, it was the Chiefs' defense that stood out during the regular season. Yes, the offense somewhat struggled, leading to their lowest win total—11 games—since 2017. Despite these challenges, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title and extended their run of AFC Championship Game appearances with Mahomes. Of course, they also earned a spot and won Super Bowl 58. That marked their second consecutive championship — the first team to achieve this feat since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. With Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid still at the helm, the Chiefs are poised to remain front-runners in the AFC in 2024.
Draft Context
Despite their Super Bowl success, issues linger for the Chiefs. This is particularly true with the performance of their offensive tackles. Jawaan Taylor continues on the right, but the search for a dependable left tackle to safeguard Mahomes remains critical. Sure, acquiring Marquise Brown was a strategic addition. That said, it doesn't fully address the need for more talent among the receiving ranks. The offseason's most significant triumph was retaining Chris Jones, essential to the defensive line's effectiveness. With Jones on the field, the defense's dynamics markedly improve, though depth remains a concern. Possible picks such as Jer’Zhan Newton from Illinois or Michigan’s Kris Jenkins might be considered for the final first-round selection, reinforcing the defensive interior.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Kansas City Chiefs might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 32: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Xavier Worthy, who clocked the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the NFL Combine in March, has seen his stock rise sharply. Despite needing to refine his technique, Worthy’s unparalleled speed makes him a tantalizing option for the Chiefs at the 32nd pick. His dynamic playmaking ability could add a new dimension to Kansas City's offense.
Pick No. 64: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro stands out as a potential steal in the second round. He is one of the top athletes in the defensive line category for the 2024 draft class. Orhorhoro offers significant value. His ability to dominate space and contribute to the pass rush could make an immediate impact on the Chiefs' defensive line.
Pick No. 95: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
Choosing to focus heavily on offense early in the draft, the Chiefs could select Devontez Walker with their third pick. Walker’s potential to mesh into Kansas City's receiver rotation — alongside Skyy Moore, Marquise Brown, and Kadarius Toney — could provide Mahomes with additional high-quality targets. He would bolster their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl title.
Pick No. 131: Javon Foster, OL, Missouri
Javon Foster from Missouri would likely be a popular choice among local Chiefs fans. Yes, Foster may initially serve as a depth option. However, his readiness to play in the NFL and his performance history suggest he could soon help address Kansas City's ongoing challenges at offensive tackle.
Pick No. 159: Nehemiah Pritchett, DB, Auburn
Nehemiah Pritchett, despite some imperfections, is regarded as a valuable fifth-round option. Should he join the Chiefs, he'd likely fill a rotational role within the secondary. He would aid Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s efforts to recalibrate the defensive backfield following key departures.
Pick No. 173: Javon Solomon, DL, Troy
Javon Solomon could prove a versatile addition to the Chiefs’ defense. Originally a linebacker, Solomon’s adaptability and edge-rushing skills could make him an asset in training camp and beyond. He could possibly fill gaps left by recent free agency losses.
Pick No. 221: CJ Hanson, OL, Holy Cross
With their final pick, the Chiefs might take a flyer on CJ Hanson from Holy Cross. They could view him as a developmental project. Hanson’s journey could mirror that of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. This suggests a long-term payoff for a patient and strategic developmental approach.
This mock draft strategy is designed to enhance crucial areas across the Chiefs' roster, laying a solid foundation for sustained success and continuous improvement in the NFL landscape.