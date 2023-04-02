Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the entire NFL. But as the Dolphins look to shed some extra cap space, Miami is open to the idea of trading one of their receiving teammates.

Miami is open to trading wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. He currently holds an $8 million cap hit. Jackson notes however that if the Dolphins can’t find a trade partner, they’re more likely to hold onto Wilson than trade him.

Still, it’s clear the Dolphins have at least considered trading Wilson. Miami currently has just over $2 million available in cap space, the second-lowest in the NFL. While losing Wilson might hurt their receiver room, it would certainly help Miami’s pockets.

Cedrick Wilson signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins prior to the 2022 season. In his debut with Miami, he caught just 12 passes for 136 yards. Wilson simply wasn’t a part of the Dolphins’ offense last season.

That’s unlikely to change heading into this year. Especially after the Dolphins signed Braxton Berrios this offseason. Wilson will now have to battle alongside the shifty slot receiver for targets next to Hill and Waddle.

Still, the Dolphins seem to have a rock solid affinity for Wilson. If they can’t find a trade partner, they’d have no problem opening the season with him on the roster. However, if they could find a taker, Miami is willing to deal away Wilson and reap the cap space reward benefits.