Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

By exercising his fifth-year option, the Miami Dolphins committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback for at least this upcoming season. After doing more research, head coach Mike McDaniel thinks the Dolphins made the right decision when it came to Tagovailoa.

McDaniel had his first opportunity to work with Tagovailoa this past season. The Dolphins’ head coach went back and watched the tape on his quarterback. Following the film session, McDaniel knew Miami had a winner in Tagovailoa, via The Volume.

“As I progress through the tape, I started to notice this trend. I know from this night of study, this is the best quarterback four our offense. We are sitting on a gold mine. The whole organization saw it and we moved in the direction that we’re powering Tua.”

After watching the special tape on Tagovailoa, McDaniel said he called general manager Chris Grier at midnight to set up a staff meeting at 8 a.m. Once the entire safe saw the tape McDaniel saw, everyone was on board with Tagovailoa. To McDaniel, he was convinced he was the right quarterback for Miami.

McDaniel specifically noted Tagovailoa’s ability to make high-risk throws with confidence. Furthermore, once Tagovailoa realized he had the support of the entire coaching staff, McDaniel said the quarterback had a much stronger poised on the field.

Tua Tagovailoa is coming off of the first Pro Bowl nomination of his career. He threw for career-highs in yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25). Following his success last year, Mike McDaniel thinks Tagovailoa is the right QB to lead the Dolphins back to the postseason.