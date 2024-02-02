UCLA HC Chip Kelly drawing potential consideration from Commanders

The pursuit might not be over. Despite not getting the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator position, Chip Kelly could still be in play for an NFL vacancy. And it would bring him back to the NFC East, where he would match up against the team that fired him almost a decade ago.

“UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is a potential candidate for Commanders OC under new head coach Dan Quinn, per sources,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday night. “Kelly, a two-time NFL head coach, is believed to have interest in returning to the league and Washington will consider talking with him.”



The Washington Commanders took their time but finally found their guy in Quinn. While he is not a compelling choice for some fans, he brings with him decades of coaching experience and a Super Bowl appearance. Kelly has not competed for a Lombardi Trophy, but he has enjoyed winning campaigns in both college and the NFL.

While the Bruins are coming off two consecutive seasons with eight or more wins, the program is not soaring as it had hoped. If UCLA stumbles after joining the Big Ten Conference later this year, it might be too late for Chip Kelly to make the jump back to The Shield.

The 2010 AP College Football Coach of the Year (with Oregon) spent three years manning the Philadelphia Eagles' sidelines and one with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. His 28-35 record leaves a lot to be desired, but the Commanders would only be trusting him to manage the offense. Can this polarizing figure's quest for redemption coincide with that of this rebuilding franchise?