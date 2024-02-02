Raiders need to improve significantly on offense in 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled badly on the offensive side of the ball in 2023, and if the team is going to improve on the 8-9 record it had last season, the offense has to show it can move the ball consistently and put points on the scoreboard. New head coach Antonio Pierce has not named his team's new offensive coordinator yet, but former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury appears to be the front runner, according to NFL sources.

#Raiders frontrunner for offensive coordinator is Kliff Kingsbury, per league sources, as Antonio Pierce fills out his staff, which also incudes Marvin Lewis as assistant head coach @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2024

Kingsbury served as the head coach of the Cardinals from 2019 through 2022. He made progress through his first three season as he started off with a 5-10-1 record followed by an 8-8 season before going 11-6 and making the playoffs in 2021.

However, after that winning season, the Cardinals struggled badly in 2022 with a 4-13 record that saw them finish in last place in the NFC West.

Kingsbury established a reputation as having one of the most creative minds in football throughout his coaching career. The Raiders demonstrated a predictable and largely ineffective offense in 2023 as they ranked 27th in yards per game and 23rd in points per game.

The ineffectiveness of the Raiders offense was never more apparent than it was in a Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In that game the Las Vegas defense held the Vikings to a field goal, but the Raiders could not even match that and fell by a 3-0 margin.

If Kliff Kingsbury is selected, he would either be working with second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell or a rookie quarterback who gets selected n the upcoming draft. If Kingsbury gets the offensive coordinator position, it seems likely that a highly talent quarterback will be selected with a high pick.