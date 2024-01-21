Is Chip Kelly soon going to be on his way back to the NFL?

Once upon a time, Chip Kelly was one of the hottest names mentioned in coaching circles. For multiple years, Kelly was one of the first names mentioned any time a head coaching job opened up, and that was for good reason. At the University of Oregon, Kelly quickly turned the Ducks into an offensive powerhouse. In his four years in Eugene, Oregon played in four BCS bowls and one National Championship Game. It remains the best four-year stretch in program history.

Chip Kelly's time in the NFL was not so successful. He parlayed his incredible success at Oregon into three seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach, where he went 26-21, and from there, he flamed out in spectacular fashion after just one season as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, Kelly has spent six years as the head coach of the UCLA football program, where he's led the Bruins to three consecutive 8+ win seasons, heights reached by the UCLA football program only three times prior to Kelly's arrival. Yet still, Chip Kelly has found himself on the hot seat in Los Angeles.

And now, per recent reports, it looks like Chip Kelly may soon give up the chance to extend that streak to four consecutive seasons.

“Multiple sources tell CBS Sports that UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has been mentioned as a possible offensive coordinator by multiple head-coaching candidates this cycle,” according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “Multiple teams have started due diligence on the former Eagles and 49ers head coach for their potential offensive coordinator vacancy.”

The CBS Sports report doesn't indicate what head coaching candidates have mentioned Kelly, and given the sheer number of jobs available and coaches who have already interviewed, it would be tough to whittle that list down. Either way, given Kelly's well-known aversion to the conference realignment that has been rampant across the NCAA, it's possible he could be intrigued by the opportunity to come back to the NFL and not have to deal with that headache.