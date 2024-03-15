A large portion of the NFL's top free agents have either signed or agreed to terms with their next team, but there are still some players available who could turn out to be significant assets in the 2024 season. One of those players is former No. 1 draft pick Jadeveon Clowney.
Free agent Jadeveon Clowney, meeting with the #Panthers this evening, is slated to visit the #Jets next week, sources say. So Clowney is currently slated to explore multiple options before making a decision on where he will play in 2024. pic.twitter.com/yqUmtwddeK
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2024
The big defensive tackle was the league's first pick in 2014 by the Houston Texans. He played five seasons with the Texans but has since become one of the most well-traveled players in the league. Clowney spent one season with the Seattle Seahawks, one year with the Tennessee Titans, two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before moving on to the Baltimore Ravens last season.
Clowney has not been signed to this point, but he is talking to the Carolina Panthers Thursday night and he is scheduled to have a conversation with the New York Jets next week.
Clowney is a powerful and aggressive interior defensive lineman who is capable of intimidating opposing offensive players when he is on top of his game.
Jadeveon Clowney is coming off a very solid season with the Ravens. He had 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, 5 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.
The 6-5, 266-pound Clowney combines quickness with overpowering strength. He has something of a mean streak that has allowed him to take over games at times. However, consistency has not always been a strong suit for Clowney and that may be why he is still available at this point.
While the Panthers and Jets were not playoff teams last year, he could raise the defensive profile of both teams.