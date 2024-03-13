The NFL world has been filled with big news over the course of the past couple days, and it's going to continue in the coming days. The Carolina Panthers recently traded defensive end Brian Burns to the New York Giants, and they could replace with him with Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney is currently with the Baltimore Ravens, but he is coming to Carolina for a visit this week.
Carolina needs a replacement for Brian Burns after the trade, and it looks like Jadeveon Clowney could be their guy. Clowney is a veteran guy that hasn't shown any signs of slowing down yet. He could be a great fit for the Panthers.
“A possible homecoming in Carolina: The #Panthers will host three-time Pro Bowl selection and Rock Hill, S.C. native Jadeveon Clowney on a visit to this week, sources say,” Mike Garafolo said in a tweet. “Clowney has interest from a few teams, including the #Ravens, but is exploring a return home first.”
Clowney is a South Carolina native and he also spent his college football days playing at South Carolina. Going back close to home to play for the Panthers certainly makes a lot of sense, and Clowney would likely be on board with that move.
Clowney has been in the NFL for 10 seasons now. He was drafted in 2014 by the Houston Texans and he was the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Clowney was an absolute beast in college, and that #1 pick was well-deserved. He spent the first five seasons in the NFL with the Texans, and he has jumped around a bit since then.
After leaving the Texans, Clowney has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
Last season with the Ravens, Clowney finished the year with 43 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has always been a solid linebacker in the NFL, and he could be a valuable asset for the Panthers if they end up bringing him in.