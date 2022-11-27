Published November 27, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.

Prior to the Jets’ Week 12 clash against the Chicago Bears, there was a not-so-shocking report dropped about the QB. The report said that the Jets are losing confidence in Zach Wilson, despite their public support of him. Additionally, the QB also seems to have lost confidence in himself, according to Jay Glazer.

Jay Glazer reports that the #Jets have lost confidence in Zach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/YvVyfaDSFm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 27, 2022

Being the second overall pick in a draft brings a ton of scrutiny and attention towards the player. It also didn’t help that Zach Wilson is a quarterback: arguably the most visible position in football. As a result, every mistake the Jets QB had was hyper-analyzed. It seems that all of that attention overwhelmed Wilson, resulting in worse play.

The Jets have already benched Zach Wilson for the foreseeable future in favor of Mike White. Publicly, the team continues to show support for the young quarterback. Even the players, who were irked by Wilson’s comments, seem to have forgiven him. However, the damage he did to his image might be irreparable at this point.

Still, it’s way too early for the Jets to completely cut bait with Wilson. He’s only in his second year in the league, and he was thrown almost immediately into the starting role. Giving him the rest of the season to sit behind veterans might help him regain his confidence.