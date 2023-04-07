My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a pretty hectic start to their offseason so far. They managed to get a new quarterback, replacing Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo, but they unloaded one of their offense’s top targets when they traded Darren Waller to the New York Giants. Waller had been involved in trade rumors for awhile, though, so it wasn’t totally surprising to see him get dealt here.

Waller has been a productive tight end when he’s been healthy, but he has been limited to just 20 games over the past two seasons, and he fell out of favor in the Raiders offense as the season went on. However, it looks like the Raiders had been exploring the possibility of trading Waller dating back to last offseason, as Las Vegas had trade discussions about Waller with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

"The Raiders were in negotiations last year to trade Darren Waller to the Packers and the Dolphins.. Once they shopped Darren he was always open to being moved and he's excited to join the Giants" ~ @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/90cqlr8LAs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2023

There was always the possibility that Darren Waller could have been involved in the Davante Adams trade that sent the star wide receiver from Green Bay to Las Vegas, but he ultimately ended up staying put for the 2022 season. And it is interesting to see the Dolphins were interested in Waller, as they had Mike Gesicki onboard, though he was phased out of the offense as the 2022 campaign went on before departing in free agency.

Either way, the Giants managed to land Waller, and if he produces like he did during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, New York will be thrilled. But it looks like they may have gotten lucky that Waller wasn’t traded last offseason when the Packers and Dolphins were lurking, so it will be interesting to see if he makes those two squads regret passing up on him last offseason.