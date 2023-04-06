Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL season isn’t even close to kicking off, but there has been plenty of trash talk. Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones got into some back and forth on Twitter with some trash talk igniting. Now, Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick shot a ruthless message to the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders while on Broncos Avenue.

“I’m not a fan of the Raiders. I’m not a fan of the Chiefs. [The] Chiefs are cocky little s**ts. [The] Raiders are a group of fake thugs…I love playing against them because it just brings the best out of you. And you know it’s going to be a dog fight. If you don’t bring your lunch pail with you, you’re gonna get ran over.”

Tim Patrick didn’t sugarcoat this one bit, and the AFC West rivalries between all four teams are must-watch television every year.

For what it’s worth, the Chiefs have some reason to be cocky, especially after winning the Super Bowl once again this season.

The Broncos just finished a rough season in Year One of the Russell Wilson era, going 5-12 and last place in the AFC West. The Raiders weren’t much better, finishing 6-11 and moving on from Derek Carr.

With the Broncos entrenched in trade rumors regarding wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick should be a welcomed addition after missing the 2022 season with a torn ACL. However, the Chiefs and Raiders won’t be pleased with these comments, which should make those games even more competitive.