The Dallas Cowboys are never shy to make a move if it's for the betterment of their roster but ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, there is one player they're likely not acquiring: Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson.

According to insider Josina Anderson, the price for Johnson is too high for the Cowboys' liking:

“My understanding is that the “price” for Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is wrong for the Cowboys, at this point.”

At this point is key. Chicago could change their stance and give up their 2020 second-round pick for less than they're initially asking. For what it's worth, Johnson is in the final year of his rookie deal and according to reports, contract negotiations with the Bears have hit a stalemate and he's even requested a trade ahead of the 3 PM ET deadline. This could be the perfect time for the Cowboys to swoop in.

Right now, Johnson would make sense for a Dallas secondary missing Trevon Diggs due to injury. He gets to step in and be a starter, but that obviously changes when Diggs returns in 2024.

Jerry Jones made it clear in weeks leading up to the trade deadline that America's Team will explore deals, but only if they make perfect sense. The Cowboys won't force anything. Early Tuesday, Jones had this to say:

“I'm not seeing anything right at this moment,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I see us right now having a pat hand.”

We'll see if any trades come to fruition for Dallas in the next couple of hours.