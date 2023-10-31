The Dallas Cowboys are on a roll, having won both of their last two games. However, that doesn't mean they can't get better by making a trade or two ahead of the deadline. Then again, Dallas doesn't seem to be anywhere close to closing out a deal soon, with team owner Jerry Jones saying that a trade is “unlikely” (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic)

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan just said it’s unlikely they will make a move before today’s NFL trade deadline. “I’m not seeing anything at this moment.” He said it would take some time to get a deal done. That’s unlikely at this point”

Jones' comments came not long after he acknowledged that the Cowboys could use some depth on the offensive line. That area of the team has taken hits of late, with Tyron Smith ruled out of Week 8's game against the Los Angeles Rams and guard Chuma Edoga leaving the second half of the same contest due to an ankle problem.

Don't expect the Cowboys to make a splash at the NFL trade deadline

With Dallas potentially being silent at the trade deadline, the team will have to resort to other options if they are to shore up their roster for the stretch run. At the moment, the Cowboys are carrying a 5-2 record. They are scheduled for a tough test ahead in Week 9 when they square off with the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles in a showdown between the top two teams in the NFC East division.