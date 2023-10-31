Matt Eberflus' Chicago Bears are not having the ideal season. They had to deal with Chase Claypool in the offseason, parted ways with DJ Moore, and are now facing a lot of criticism after the Justin Fields-led squad fell to a six-loss record. Understandably, players who have the option to go out of the system and have leverage through an expiring contract are going to use it. This is exactly what Jaylon Johnson did before the NFL Trade Deadline.

Jaylon Johnson has officially requested a trade out of the Bears. The front office has approved of this and is now on the hunt for a trade partner that would love to have the cornerback on their squad, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The 24-year-old was doing well and thriving in the Bears secondary before his contract extension had failed to materialize. Johnson had already notched 18 combined tackles with three of them being solo takedowns. He also recorded a pick-six in a two interception game for the first time in his career. His long gain reached the peak of 39 this season along with four passes defended.

Johnson has really taken a big jump in making his defensive play more well-rounded. This all means that the Bears could get a little more from dealing him during the NFL Trade Deadline. There will definitely be a lot of teams that would be able to use him better in their secondary squads but it is just unfortunate that he never got to shine in Matt Eberflus' system and saw success leading their defensive squad while Justin Fields leads the attack.